Dialogue with Russia crucial for resolving global crises, says Qatari PM's advisor

DOHA, April 17. /TASS/. Cooperation with Russia increases the chances for resolving global crises peacefully, the official spokesperson of Qatar’s Foreign Ministry and advisor to the Qatari Prime Minister Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari told Qatar News Agency.

"Russia is a key international actor and permanent member of the UN Security Council. Cooperation with Russia enhances opportunities to find peaceful solutions to global crises in ways that serve international security and stability while benefiting the peoples of Qatar and Russia," the diplomat said in an interview.

Al Ansari noted that the visit of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Russia will represent a "strategic turning point" in bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation between Doha and Moscow, which "share common views on many international issues."

"The Qatari Emir's visit to Russia marks a significant milestone in developing bilateral relations between our countries. This visit, being the first since 2018, gains special importance amid rapidly evolving regional and international developments that require close coordination between nations with substantial political and economic weight," the diplomat added.

On April 17, the Emir of Qatar arrived on an official visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin press service said earlier that the leaders would discuss pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation, with a focus on economic, and humanitarian relations. Minister of State at the Qatari Foreign Ministry Mohammed Al-Khulaifi told TASS earlier that the Emir planned to discuss the situations in Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine with President Putin.