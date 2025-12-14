Thailand ready for cooperation to settle conflict with Cambodia

BANGKOK, December 14. /TASS/. Thailand is ready to cooperate with international organizations to resolve the conflict on its border with neighboring Cambodia, the Thai Armed Forces Joint Press Center said.

"Thailand remains firmly committed to resolving the situation through peaceful means and stands ready to work with independent international organizations, including the OHCHR [Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights] and the ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross]. Thailand also calls upon Cambodia to engage in constructive dialogue through existing mechanisms," the statement reads.

According to the press center, "the Cambodian side employed heavy weapons, in particular BM-21 rocket launchers, firing into civilian areas in several provinces of Thailand, including areas near hospitals," which "resulted in civilian injuries and fatalities and constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law."

"Thailand requests that the OHCHR call upon Cambodia to provide a full clarification of the facts, immediately cease all hostile actions, demonstrate sincerity and good faith through concrete actions, and respect international humanitarian and human rights law," the Thai side pointed out.

It stressed that Thai actions in the conflict with Cambodia are "within the framework of self-defense under international law, guided by the principles of necessity, proportionality, and distinction, and in strict compliance with the Rules of Engagement, with operations directed solely at military targets."

Clashes involving small arms broke out on the border on December 7. On December 8, the Thai army reported that Cambodian forces had begun shelling its positions in the border area. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. Fifteen Thai soldiers were killed during the fighting. The Cambodian Interior Ministry reported that 11 civilians had also lost their lives.

The Russian embassies in both countries have advised their citizens to avoid the border areas.