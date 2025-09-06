Russian cancer vaccine ready for use — FMBA head

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s cancer vaccine has successfully completed preclinical trials, demonstrating both safety and high efficacy, Veronika Skvortsova, head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA), announced at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The research spanned several years, with the last three dedicated to mandatory preclinical studies," Skvortsova stated. "The vaccine is now ready for use; we are awaiting official approval."

She emphasized that preclinical results confirmed the vaccine’s safety, even with repeated administration, and its significant effectiveness. Researchers observed reductions in tumor size and slowed tumor progression - ranging from 60% to 80% - depending on the disease characteristics. Additionally, studies indicated increased survival rates attributable to the vaccine.

The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer. Moreover, promising progress has been made in developing vaccines for glioblastoma and specific types of melanoma, including ocular melanoma, which are currently at advanced stages of development.

