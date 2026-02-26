Russia working to implement agreements regarding AZAL airliner disaster — MFA

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia is consistently working to implement all agreements reached by the leaders in connection with the plane crash of the Azerbaijani AZAL airliner, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"The leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan discussed the plane crash in detail during their meeting on October 9 last year in Dushanbe. Detailed explanations were provided from the Russian side; we are consistently working to implement all agreements reached, which we regularly inform our Azerbaijani partners about, both through diplomatic channels and via government lines," she stated.