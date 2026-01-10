Trump plans to meet with Venezuelan delegates soon

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he was planning to meet with Venezuelan delegates in the near future.

"I will be meeting with various representatives of Venezuela probably pretty soon. We haven't set that up, but the relationship that we have with the people that are currently running Venezuela is very good," he said during a meeting with oil executives at the White House.

Trump did not elaborate on who exactly he was planning to talk to, but emphasized that "we're dealing with the people from Venezuela."

"We're dealing with them very well. I think they've been very smart in the way they've dealt with us, frankly, because that whole place could have been obliterated with One more strike, and we didn't want to do that," he said.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, calling Washington’s actions an act of military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced that Maduro and his wife had been seized and taken out of the country. They were transported to a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York. On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared before the federal court for the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of involvement in drug trafficking. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.