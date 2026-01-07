MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. A declaration of intent to deploy a multilateral contingent in Ukraine after the conflict ends that was signed in Paris on Tuesday has brought the world closer to a third world war, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the opposition Other Ukraine movement, said.

This declaration, in his words, "means that there will be no peace and the conflict will never end." This declaration only "leads to a larger confrontation and real threats to the entire world, not only Europe," he stressed.

"The declaration of intent to deploy a multilateral contingent in Ukraine after the conflict ends can be seen as nothing but a large-scale political provocation geared not to let this conflict end and thus, lead the world to a third world war by creating all necessary prerequisites for that," he wrote in an article published on the movement’s website.

"This fuss by political impotents who have gone mad with conceit could cost the whole world dearly," the politician warned.

On January 6, following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Vladimir Zelensky signed a declaration of intent to deploy a multilateral contingent in Ukraine after the conflict ends. According to Macron, the Coalition of the Willing insists that Ukraine’s army should number 800,000 troops after the conflict ends.

Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. At a briefing in December 2025, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Moscow's position against the deployment of Western contingents in Ukraine is consistent and well known.