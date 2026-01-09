Ukraine, US to sign $800-bln post-conflict reconstruction deal in Davos

LONDON, January 10. /TASS/. The United States and Ukraine will sign a bilateral agreement on post-conflict reconstruction worth $800 billion, and on security guarantees, The Telegraph wrote citing sources.

According to the report, US President Donald Trump may meet with Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos, where they will discuss all details of the future agreement. In line with the plan, the $800-billion loan will be provided within a decade. It is expected to help Ukraine attract foreign investment, including from private companies. At the same time, the newspaper did not report on whether the agreement on establishing a security force in Ukraine will also be signed on the sidelines of the Davos forum.

Apart from that, the newspaper’s sources said Zelensky was ready to meet with Trump in the United States, but European leaders have talked him out of the trip, suggesting Davos as a venue for their talks.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a Swiss non-governmental organization, which holds annual meetings involving political leaders, business executives, and experts in various fields. About 1,000 big companies and organizations are WEF members. Its annual meeting will take place on January 19-23, 2026, under the theme of "A Spirit of Dialogue".