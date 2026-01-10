Over 2,000 Belarusian servicemen take part in dealing with consequences of snowfall

MINSK, January 10. /TASS/. More than 2,000 military personnel have been involved in clearing up the aftermath of heavy snowfall in Belarus, according to the press service of the country’s Defense Ministry.

"As of 8 a.m. (5 a.m. GMT), 2,168 soldiers were engaged in relief operations, with more than 40 vehicles and specialized units acting in the hardest-hit areas," the statement said.

The ministry noted that military personnel will continue assisting with recovery efforts for as long as necessary.

On Friday, Belarus’ Ministry of Housing and Utilities reported that about 10,000 housing and utilities workers, along with more than 2,000 pieces of specialized municipal equipment, had been deployed to address the consequences of the snowfall, which began late on January 8.

According to the ministry, on Saturday air temperatures across the republic will range from minus 8 to minus 13 degrees Celsius. Cloudy conditions with intermittent snowfall are expected, and some road sections may be icy.