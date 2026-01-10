MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Kiev lost around 1,090 servicemen across the special military operation zone over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, the Ukrainian military lost more than 130 soldiers and three cars.

In the operational area of the Battlegroup West, Kiev lost up to 190 servicemen, an armored vehicle, an artillery gun, and 12 automobiles. In the zone of the Battlegroup South, the enemy lost over 190 servicemen, nine armored combat vehicles, 14 cars, and four artillery pieces.

In the Battlegroup Center’s responsibility zone, Ukraine lost up to 410 servicemen, six armored fighting vehicles, eight cars, and two artillery pieces. In the area of the Battlegroup East, Kiev lost more than 135 soldiers, five armored vehicles, nine cars, and one artillery piece, while in the zone of the Battlegroup Dnepr, Ukraine’s losses totaled up to 35 soldiers, one field artillery piece, and four cars.

Over the past day, the Russian military has struck energy infrastructure facilities supplying Ukraine’s defense industry, as well as fuel depots, the ministry added. "Operational-tactical aircraft, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian army have destroyed energy infrastructure facilities supplying the Ukrainian defense industry, fuel depots, and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the report pointed out.

Russia's defense forces shot down a Neptune long-range guided missile and 70 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours, the statement added. "Air defense systems shot down a Neptune long-range guided missile and 70 fixed-wing drones," the ministry concluded.