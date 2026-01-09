MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The Oreshnik strike on Ukraine is an example of how to deal with "dangerous lunatics," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

He noted that "international relations have been in complete chaos since the beginning of the year," and Russia "needs to behave accordingly because there are too many crazy people around."

"Such patients are never calmed by the exhortations of kind psychiatrists. Only orderlies with huge fists and phlegmatic faces can calm them down. After all, dangerous lunatics need either a straitjacket or a life-saving injection of haloperidol. Like tonight in western Ukraine," the Russian security official on his Telegram channel.