Internet access in Iran restricted for over 60 hours — monitoring service

DUBAI, January 11. /TASS/. Iran has been without Internet access for over 60 hours, according to the NetBlocks Internet monitoring service.

Internet access in Iran was restricted on the night of January 8, when rioters staged armed provocations across the country. According to the authorities, 15 law enforcement officers and 12 civilians were killed that night, while enormous damage was done to state and private property.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of big cities. On January 2, groups of masked individuals armed with guns appeared on the streets. The Iranian authorities designated the rioters as terrorists, blaming Israel and the US for organizing the unrest.