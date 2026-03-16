CSTO holding strategic command-staff exercise on March 16-19 — Joint Staff

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. A strategic command and staff exercise involving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff, the Secretariat, and interested ministries and agencies of the organization's member states is being held in the period from March 16 to 19 under the direction of Chief of the Joint Staff, Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, CSTO Joint Staff spokesperson Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS.

"From March 16 to 19, the Collective Security Treaty Organization is holding a strategic command and staff exercise involving the Joint Staff, the Secretariat, and interested ministries and agencies of the CSTO member states, under the direction of Chief of the Joint Staff, Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov. The event is aimed at practicing steps related to preparing proposals for CSTO bodies to provide military and military-technical assistance to the Organization's member states," Shchegrikovich said.