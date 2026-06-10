US embassy restricts diplomats’ movement within Israeli territory

TEL AVIV, June 10. /TASS/. The US embassy has imposed restrictions on the movement of its personnel within Israeli territory amid the escalation in the Middle East, the embassy said in a statement.

US government officials are prohibited from visiting areas of Israel adjacent to the borders with Lebanon, Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Additionally, diplomats are banned from traveling to most areas of the West Bank of the Jordan River.

Previously imposed restrictions on the work of the US embassy’s consular sections in Israel have been lifted.

On June 10, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that American forces had begun carrying out strikes on Iran in response to an attack on an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted US bases in the Middle East.

Late on June 7, Iran launched missile attacks on northern Israel, as it said, in response to Israel’s operations in Lebanon. Prior to this attack, Tehran warned Israel of a retaliation if it strikes the Lebanese capital city. Overnight to June 8, Israel delivered a retaliatory strike against Iran, targeting military facilities in the country’s western and central regions. As a result, a petrochemical enterprise in the Khuzestan province was damaged. In the morning, Iran launched another shelling attack against Israeli territory. A ceasefire was then announced by midday.