Lavrov says will sign agreement on visa-free travel for diplomats with Ghanaian minister

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said he will sign with his Ghanaian counterpart, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, an agreement on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

"We will sign an important document - an agreement on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports. This is important for the development of contacts between the two countries’ government in all spheres: between foreign ministries, between economy ministers, in trade, investments, humanitarian exchanges, education," he said, opening talks with the visiting top Ghanaian diplomat.

"Indeed, this is an important step which will help expand relations and cooperation" between the two countries, Ablakwa said. "We have given a very strong impetus to our relations in recent years."

Moscow and Accra have been working to expand their economic ties in recent years. According to official statistics, bilateral trade has grown more than 3.5-fold since 2022 to reach $850 million in 2024-2025. Russia’s agricultural exports to Ghana grew three-fold in the first six months of 2026, amounting to $20.4 million.