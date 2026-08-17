BERLIN, August 17. /TASS/. The Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) has reached its largest troop strength in the past 13 years, according to a press release published by the German Ministry of Defense on its website.

As of July 31, the Bundeswehr had approximately 186,700 service members. The German Armed Forces have thus achieved this year’s recruitment target, which ranged from 186,000 to 190,000 service members.

On January 1, 2026, a law establishing a new model of military service came into effect in Germany. It requires young people to undergo a medical examination and restores military registration. Enlistment in the Bundeswehr is currently voluntary. Under the new law, adult male citizens are required to fill out a questionnaire with questions about their physical fitness and willingness to join the German Armed Forces. Filling out these questionnaires is voluntary for women.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had earlier repeatedly said the German government aimed to transform the Bundeswehr into the strongest conventional army in Europe. Germany suspended compulsory military conscription in July 2011, after which the country switched to a professional army. However, in recent years, German politicians have increasingly been discussing the need to restore conscription if the Bundeswehr faces a shortage of recruits.

As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted, Germany, in its militaristic frenzy, has forgotten the tragedy stemming from its past attempts to become "Europe’s leading military power.".