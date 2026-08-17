State Duma says foreign agents prepare fake exit polls outside Russian embassies

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Extremist organizations and foreign agents are planning to conduct fake voter exit polls outside Russian embassies on September 20, the first day of voting in Russia’s State Duma (parliament) election, and claim in Western media that the election was rigged before voting ends, Vasily Piskaryov, chairman of the State Duma commission investigating foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, said.

"On September 20, representatives of extremist organizations and foreign agents are preparing to conduct fake exit polls outside Russian embassies. The aim is to use the deliberately biased results of ‘opinion polls’ among voters at polling stations abroad to claim in Western media that the Russian election was rigged before it ends," Piskaryov said, according to the commission’s Telegram channel.

The lawmaker added that volunteers are currently being recruited from among Russians who have relocated abroad, including those with experience in polling and campaigning.

"Given that the organizers of these actions were previously involved in inciting, recruiting and involving people in mass riots, the possibility of further provocations during voting at polling stations abroad cannot be ruled out. The commission has sent the relevant materials to the Russian Foreign Ministry," he said.