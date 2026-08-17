Russia’s Battlegroup North artillery eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops overnight

KURSK, August 17. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have struck Ukrainian personnel and equipment in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions overnight, eliminating over 50 Ukrainian troops, and 10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control posts, the battlegroup told TASS.

"Artillery crews of the Battlegroup North, in coordination with unmanned systems forces’ operators, carried out over 200 fire missions in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions overnight. Their artillery and multiple-launch rocket system strikes eliminated 10 UAV control posts, more than 50 Ukrainian personnel, and nine enemy all-terrain vehicles," the battlegroup reported.