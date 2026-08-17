MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost 83 ground robotic systems, 47 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control posts, and 245 drones as a result of operations conducted by Russia’s Battlegroup South in three areas of the special military operation, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"Combined-arms units and strike UAV crews destroyed <...> 46 ground robotic systems, 47 UAV control posts, and four ATVs. Air defense systems shot down 89 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 135 rotor drones. In addition, unmanned systems units in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, and Slavyansk sectors destroyed 43 communications antennas and UAVs, as well as 37 ground robotic systems. "Ten UAV command posts were hit, and 21 enemy drones were shot down," the officer said.