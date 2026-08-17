MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. American missiles for the Patriot air defense systems are in short supply and are needed by Poland itself, Mariusz Blaszczak, vice chairman of the largest opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), and former defense minister, said in an interview with radio station RMF24 in response to the host’s question about the possibility of transferring some of these missiles to Ukraine.

"No. Because these (Patriot missile -TASS) are in short supply. These missiles are meant to protect Polish airspace," said Blaszczak.

The former defense minister acknowledged that Patriot missiles are unable to engage maneuvering munitions, but stated that Poland’s Narew air defense system can handle this task. "I myself have visited military units that have this equipment," said the former defense minister.

He also slammed Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s idea of creating a "European legion." "The foundation of our country’s security must be the Polish army, not some European legions," the politician said.

Poland’s Narew program calls for the acquisition of short-range air defense systems, specifically to counter unmanned aerial vehicles. The main task of this system is to cover troops and facilities in combat zones and at air bases, as well as to supplement the firepower of the Wisla medium-range anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems at low altitudes.