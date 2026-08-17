MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Iran’s resistance to the US military presence in the region has significantly challenged the viability of deploying carrier strike groups, according to Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), speaking to TASS.

"The effectiveness of carrier strike groups has been fundamentally questioned by the outcomes of Iran’s ongoing campaign," Stepanov explained. "This class of vessel - the most costly tool for projecting US military power - has essentially been rendered ineffective due to its exposed vulnerabilities and the lack of adequate means to safeguard such large, expensive assets."

He further noted that the prolonged at-sea deployment - over 260 days - and the inherent vulnerabilities of the ships have taken a toll on the crews. "Sailors are drawing disappointing conclusions from what has been the longest mission yet, with little to no tangible military results," he added.

Military Times previously reported that several sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln attempted suicide, citing factors such as excessive workload, fatigue, and depression. The aircraft carrier, carrying approximately 5,000 personnel, began its deployment in late November 2025 with the mission to support US operations in the Middle East. The crew has been at sea for over 260 days, including 150 days in combat zones.

On August 14, President Donald Trump confirmed the return of the USS Abraham Lincoln from the Middle East as part of a scheduled force rotation, dismissing claims that the mission had been unduly prolonged.