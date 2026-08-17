BERLIN, August 17. /TASS/. NATO has developed an official game plan in the event of an armed conflict with Russia, collectively known as the NATO Land Warfighting Concept, the Bild newspaper reported, citing sources.

The concept was developed under the leadership of US Major Andrew Pingray. In the first stage, NATO intends to focus on countering fighter jets, missiles, and drones - carrying out strikes primarily in the Kaliningrad Region. At the same time, in the event of a conflict, an "autonomous zone" is to be established along the border with Belarus and Russia, where only drones and autonomous military equipment would operate.

As a next step, according to the plans, NATO would attack military facilities and supply points within Russia itself – airfields, military factories, bridges, and railway stations. The Alliance intends to deliver UAVs and robots deep into Russia by air.

According to Bild, strikingly, NATO is not keeping its plans a secret.

The Russian side has repeatedly refuted the West’s insinuations about an alleged threat from the Russian Federation and has noted that such claims are used solely to militarize Europe with the goal of waging war on Russia.