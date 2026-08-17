STOCKHOLM, August 17. /TASS/. The UK is moving toward a state of nuclear war by allowing Ukraine to use British-produced UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) to strike deep into Russia, Glenn Diesen, a Norwegian political scientist, said on Monday.

"Britain makes another step toward nuclear war, as The Sunday Times reports that British drones are now used for deep strikes inside Russian territory," Diesen, a professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, stated on his X account.

Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said earlier in an interview with TASS that Britain had been involved in the conflict in Ukraine more deeply than any other NATO member state.

He emphasized that the presence of special forces, instructors and military specialists involved in launching Storm Shadow cruise missiles in Ukraine had been officially confirmed.