No grounds to overrule decision to remove Yabloko from elections — election commission

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Central Election Commission sees no grounds for overturning the decision to remove the Yabloko party from the elections to the State Duma, a commission official said in the Supreme Court, where Yabloko’s complaint is being considered.

"The grounds for removing a party from registration are any violations of the intellectual property law," the representative said.

The commission representative in court also noted that he sees no grounds for changing the decision of the court of first instance.

"We believe that the court of first instance correctly identified the obvious violations," he added.

On August 10, the Supreme Court granted the administrative claim filed by the Rodina party and revoked the registration of the federal list of Yabloko in the State Duma elections due to violations. For instance, Yabloko conducted campaigning in violation of intellectual property legislation and used other people’s creative works without the permission of the copyright holders. In addition, the party received funds from individuals who received funding from abroad.

Both sides filed appeals.