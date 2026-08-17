{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: US, Iran opt for war of attrition as Kiev diverts focus with Russia attacks

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 17th
© Dmitry Yagodkin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The United States and Iran choose war of attrition as their 60-day ceasefire ends today, and Russia seeks clarification regarding potential re-exports of US-made weapons to Ukraine by Turkey. Meanwhile, Kiev is using attacks inside Russia to shift focus away from air defense shortages. These stories topped Monday's newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: US, Iran opt for war of attrition

The 60-day truce between the United States and Iran, concluded in Islamabad, ends on August 17. According to media reports, the two parties have already agreed to extend the ceasefire, even as neither Washington nor Tehran has officially confirmed this. Experts interviewed by Izvestia argue that Iran has a margin of safety for at least a year in the fight against the Americans, while Washington would not benefit from a new escalation ahead of the midterm elections in November.

There has been a lull between the United States and Iran, with no new strikes, although the pace of negotiations has noticeably slowed. However, the degree of mutual threats remains high. US leader Donald Trump recently warned on Fox News that the United States is capable of "destroying the whole place," but it has so far relied on economic measures. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced "measures like have never been seen in the history of economic isolation on a country." At the same time, Washington continues to claim that it fully controls the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi retorted that the waterway "cannot be captured by either a Tweet or an aircraft carrier," while Spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s MFA Esmaeil Baghaei quoted Dostoevsky in his response to the latest American rhetoric.

Tehran has already achieved its principal goal as the United States has failed to overthrow the Iranian leadership or split society, and the longer the pause, the more expensive any next strike will be for Washington. According to Vladimir Sazhin, a senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Oriental Studies, today, Iran feels diplomatically stronger than its opponent and is unwilling to make concessions.

Experts agree that Tehran can indeed afford prolonging the conflict. The country is not facing a food or resource crisis, Alexey Bogatyryov, the head of the Safir think-tank who specializes in international affairs, told Izvestia. The country is not in danger of a situation where the population would take to the streets, which means that the authorities have at least another 12 to 18 months to calmly ride out the current stage of pressure. Nor has its military industry stopped. According to Bogatyryov, Iran is currently producing 200 to 300 ballistic missiles per month. All this, the expert believes, makes Bessent's bet on "an economic Epic Fury" too long a game: Tehran has known how to live in the sanctions regime for decades.

According to Sazhin, the entire narrative around Iran now comes down to the Hormuz Strait, with the nuclear program, sanctions, and regional alliances receding into the background: until the situation around the strait itself is resolved, the parties will most likely not return to the other issues. Nor does the expert expect a quick softening of Washington's stance: the White House will not alter the situation ahead of the midterm elections.

The United States currently has limited military capabilities, Bogatyryov noted. The country is lacking enough rare earth metals and pure aluminum required for the production of high-precision systems, without which it is impossible to conduct large-scale military operations. In addition, the American media is increasingly filled with reports about the depletion of stocks of interceptor missiles for US air defense and missile defense systems, in particular, Patriots and THAADs, something that the White House has actively denied though. Therefore, the United States is actually forced to wait for a "black swan event" -- some kind of economic failure in Iran or another chance that would allow it to put the squeeze on Tehran without direct intervention, Bogatyryov believes.

 

Vedomosti: What could Turkey’s potential re-exports of US-made weapons to Kiev mean for Moscow-Ankara ties

Russia has requested clarifications regarding reports about plans by Turkey and the United States to transfer US-origin weapons from the Turkish army’s stockpiles to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on August 15. It is not clear who initiated potential re-exports or exactly how the transfer would be made, the diplomat said. However, Zakharova warned, this will not affect the course of hostilities but may deliver "a serious blow" to Moscow’s relations with the United States and Turkey.

Even as Turkey has long maintained military cooperation with Ukraine, potential supplies of artillery from the Turkish army’s stocks would certainly strain the relations between Russia and Turkey, Ikbal Dyurre, an associate professor at Moscow State Linguistic University, told Vedomosti. Until recently, Ankara maintained a balance between the two warring sides in the Ukraine conflict, while the implementation of this plan would tip the balance toward the country that favors Kiev more and reducing its capacity as a mediator. "Turkey is indeed weighing its pros and cons. But amid a tough political and economic situation as well as regional circumstances, its reliance on the US administration’s stance has grown significantly. Therefore, today, Ankara is forced to act while taking Western countries’ interests into account. And Turkey’s position toward Russia further down the road will differ from its position in previous years," the analyst maintained.

If potential Turkish re-exports to Kiev materialize, Ankara will simultaneously try to ease a potential response from Moscow, Dyurre continued. "In theory, Turkey could meet Russia halfway in the Caucasus where Ankara has a strong position. For its part, Russia could possibly resort to economic pressure. Nevertheless, no one will use this practice to their own detriment," the expert concluded.

Turkey purchased the US weaponry that it could potentially transfer to Ukraine back in the 1990s, and today, it is planning to replace those weapons with domestic counterparts, Turkish political analyst Ali Emre Sucu argued. In other words, the expert noted, Ankara is viewing this process as an opportunity to both localize and modernize its defense industry. US and Turkish officials have not yet commented on this issue, Sucu said. "Besides, as a NATO ally, Ankara must honor its obligations to the alliance. I assume Moscow too understands this. Therefore, if a crisis arises in the Russia-Turkey relations, it would be advisable for the two sides to settle it through diplomatic channels," he said.

 

Izvestia: Kiev uses attacks inside Russia to divert attention from air defense shortage

On Saturday night, Ukraine launched a new massive drone attack on Russian regions as our country's air defenses intercepted and destroyed 822 Ukrainian UAVs. At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial plants, including those involved in the production of missiles and drones. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that Kiev is mostly seeking media attention with its large-scale attacks inside Russia as it tries to distract attention from the shortage of missiles for air defense systems and corruption scandals surrounding the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

Ukraine has either completely exhausted ammunition stocks for Western air defenses or it is conserving them to protect key infrastructure facilities and the government’s headquarters, military expert Boris Dzherelievsky believes. According to him, Kiev's public silence has been an instrument of exerting information and political pressure on its European partners. Thus, the Ukrainian side demonstrates a shortfall in its air defense system, hoping to force EU countries to share their remaining missiles, the expert argued.

Military expert Dmitry Kornev highlighted the growing effectiveness of Russia’s combined attacks and the parallel weakening of Ukraine’s air defense system in an interview with Izvestia. "The Russian Armed Forces targeted not just infrastructure supporting Ukrainian troops but the Ukrainian backbone defense plants in its latest combined strike. The attack that struck a Firepoint plant, an UKR DEFENCE site and strategic facilities in Kremenchug and Krivoy Rog has significantly undermined the Ukrainian army’s autonomous production capabilities," he explained.

Against this backdrop, the depletion of air defense systems is becoming a critical problem for Kiev. "This shortage is aggravated by large-scale corruption in the structure of the defense sector and the Ukrainian leadership’s close circle," the expert noted.

Meanwhile, massive drone attacks on the Moscow Region have had a media and political impact only. Diverting the focus away from the line of engagement to the Russian capital and Russian region is explained by Kiev’s ambitions to address political tasks, with provoking social tensions, destabilizing the situation and spreading panic among the population being key goals, Dzherelievsky argued.

Besides, Ukrainian attacks targeting Moscow and the Moscow Region directly contradict Vladimir Zelensky’s peace rhetoric, Bogdan Bezpalko, a political scientist who sits on the Russian Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations, told Izvestia. "Zelensky's whole desire for peace is simply a desire for respite so the West can take a break, produce as much ammunition as possible, and accumulate finances," he said. "On the one hand, Ukraine says that it stays `strong’ and is capable of delivering such attacks. On the other hand, they say how weak they are, without enough interceptor missiles. As a result, this paints quite a schizophrenic picture," he explained.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: China backs Russia’s position on Kurils

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has visited the Yasukuni Shrine without actually making any mention of `repentance’ which, among other things, triggered a protest in China. In turn, Japan has included Beijing’s direct backing of Russia’s position on the Kuril Islands among its list of claims to its western neighbor. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently traveled to Iturup on a visit that drew an extremely negative reaction in Japan which is now considering more anti-Russian sanctions.

The Japanese head of government reacted quite strongly to the Russian leader’s first visit to the Kurils since 2010. In a post on social media, she wrote that Japan has asked Putin to refrain from visiting since 2024, when the trip was announced. And Takaichi described the visit to what she called the Northern Territories as "insultful for the feelings of the Japanese nation." Russian Ambassador Nikolay Nozdrev was summoned to the Japanese Foreign Ministry for a formal protest.

The situation soon extended beyond the bilateral relations between Russia and Japan as US Ambassador to Japan George Glass reiterated the United States’ support for Japanese sovereignty over the Northern Territories on social media. And Spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry Guo Jiakun voiced support for Russia’s sovereignty over the Kurils at a briefing on August 14.

Valery Kistanov, Director of the Center for Japanese Studies at the Institute of China and Modern Asia at the Russian Academy of Sciences, recalled in a comment to Nezavisimaya Gazeta that under Mao Zedong, China explicitly recognized the Southern Kuril Islands as Japanese territory. The expert believes that Japan will disregard Guo’s remarks. "Japan will simply take note that cooperation between Russia and China, which the Japanese believe is based on anti-Japanese sentiment, has intensified. The Japanese are particularly concerned about the military cooperation between Russia and China. <…> Takaichi has pledged to review the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy, and the Defense Development Plan before the end of this year.

The idea of a rapprochement between China and Russia will likely be given particular attention there," the expert believes.

The coordination of efforts in the defense sphere between China, North Korea and Russia marks a separate concern for Tokyo, Kistanov added. "A rapprochement between China and Russia was feared by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. His idea to sign a peace accord with Russia originated from that. As we know, nothing came of that, and now Tokyo seems to have lost faith in this probability altogether," the expert concluded.

 

Vedomosti: Export prices for Russian steel rise by 16% in 2026

In July, the average export price for Russian steel stood at $517 per metric ton, or a 16% rise from the beginning of the year, a report from the analytical firm Euler, seen by Vedomosti, showed.

According to a forecast from Euler analysts, the average steel (hot-rolled coil) FOB (Free On Board) Black Sea price will rise to $510 per metric ton by the end of 2026, up 11% from last year.

This year’s growth in Russian steel prices comes amid a decline in metals exports from China, the report reads. China is the world’s largest steel supplier, according to data from the World Steel Association: in 2025, it accounted for 53% of global steel supply. The decline in Chinese steel exports has supported global steel prices, Nikanor Khalin, a senior analyst at Euler, explained.

Experts interviewed by Vedomosti cited another reason for rising steel prices in 2026, namely the armed conflict in the Middle East. The escalation in the region has caused a rise in iron ore prices, higher freight and shipping costs from Asia, and disruptions in steel exports from Iran, Sergey Suverov, an investment strategist at Aricaptal brokerage, explained. Yegor Vershinin, an analyst at Finam, and Vasily Danilov, a lead analyst at Veles Capital, share this view.

Future price dynamics for Russian steel will depend on the actions of Chinese producers amid weakening demand for the metal domestically and the return of supply from Iran, Vershinin argued. He estimates that the average export price for Russian steel in 2026 will range between $495 and $500 per metric ton, representing an 8-9% increase. Suverov expects the price to reach $500 per metric ton.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin’s Iturup visit sends message to Japan as EU falls short of gas targets
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 14th
Read more
Three injured as Moscow comes under massive drone attack — mayor
According to Sergey Sobyanin, emergency specialists are working at the scene where drone debris fell
Read more
Andrey Klepach no longer VEB.RF chief economist — press service
The candidate has already been selected
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukrainian uncrewed boats production facility
Russian drones struck facilities for the production and storage of components for uncrewed boats used by Ukraine to attack Russian coastal cities, ships and infrastructure facilities in the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Three killed, one injured in drone attack on Russia’s Rostov Region — governor
According to Yury Slyusar, more than 150 UAVs were destroyed over three cities and nine districts in the region
Read more
FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, two killed
On-duty air defense systems intercepted a total of 205 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over nine Russian regions
Read more
Kushner expected to visit Israel next week — source
US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law plans to discuss with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the implementation of the next stage of settling the situation in the Gaza Strip, Axios said, citing its sosurces
Read more
Several Middle Eastern countries secretly shipping oil through Hormuz — news agency
According to the news agency, the movement of such vessels carries the risk of attacks
Read more
State Duma says foreign agents prepare fake exit polls outside Russian embassies
The volunteers are currently being recruited from among Russians who have relocated abroad
Read more
Western sanctions only heighten interest to business contacts with Russia — Kremlin aide
Western sanctions have heightened interest in business networking among business representatives at major international events in Russia, such as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and the Russian Economic Week, Russian Presidential Aide and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said
Read more
Trump praises Mecca Agreement as sign of unity among Middle Eastern countries
The US leader stressed that it shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way
Read more
West testing all its new weapons in Ukraine — Russian defense official
Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov opined that the West is preparing for a future conflict with Russia
Read more
Merkel does not expect Russia to restrict gas supplies to Germany
The German Chancellor said that Russia always was a reliable supplier
Read more
Russian forces on the offensive on a 10 km-wide front near Olkhovatka — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the sector near Olkhovatka is being cleared of Ukrainian troops
Read more
Iran prepares to resume conflict with US — newspaper
The newspaper noted that Tehran believes that the memorandum signed was likely just an attempt by the US and Israel to take pressure off the global economy and buy time for a bigger attack down the road
Read more
EU’s chief diplomat says bloc will unveil `largest sanctions ever’ on Russia in fall
Kaja Kallas expressed hope that the EU and US positions on sanctions against Russia would converge
Read more
Finnish politician slams Stubb as 'US vassal' in relations with Russia
Member of the Freedom Alliance national conservative party Armando Mema pointed out that the Finnish leader has repeatedly made political decisions aimed at pleasing American diplomats
Read more
Moscow beauty pageant crowns Mrs. Russia 2026
The winnner received the crown and the opportunity to shoot a music video as prizes
Read more
Thousands of supporters of Russia tortured by the SBU — French expert
Mostly Russian-speaking residents in Donbass, southern Odessa and central Ukraine fell victim to repressions, Laurent Brayard revealed
Read more
Ukrainian forces shell DPR settlements 26 times over past 24 hours — statement
Reports indicate that one civilian was killed and ten were injured, including a child
Read more
MOEX Index down below 2,100 points during morning session first since July 24
By 8:25 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index declined by 2.14% and stood at 2,090.68 points
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West downs two Flamingo missiles, 203 Ukrainian UAVs over past day
The Russian troops also identified and destroyed 56 UAV control posts, 32 robotic systems and three mortars
Read more
Battlegroup South destroys 47 Ukrainian UAV control posts, 245 drones over past day
The units of the battlegroup also destroyed four ATVs, 46 ground robotic systems and 135 rotor drones
Read more
Thailand requests Russia’s support for free trade zone talks with EAEU — ministry
According to the Thai Foreign Ministry, participants of the 9th joint Russian-Thai commission on bilateral cooperation placed emphasis on promoting economic cooperation, particularly expanding trade and investment
Read more
Thailand shocked by murder of Russian tourists in Pattaya, foreign minister says
Bangkok is taking additional measures to ensure the safety of all travelers, said Sihasak Phuangketkeow
Read more
US launches 49 probes into weapons supplies to Ukraine
Representatives from the Pentagon, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, as well as the US Navy and Air Force are taking part and are cooperating with Ukraine's NABU, SAPO, the police, and the prosecutor general’s office
Read more
France might have lost hundreds of soldiers in Ukraine — law enforcement
The source recalled that France was one of the few NATO countries that did not shy to send its career servicemen to take part in combat operations
Read more
Russian forces strike defense industry facilities, oil refinery, steel plant
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian troops also struck the UkrDefens company in Kyiv, which produces components for attack drones, Khrushch interceptor drones, and Harpia anti-aircraft missiles
Read more
Battlegroup Center’s Tornado-S system strikes Ukrainian command post at Dobropolye
The enemy stronghold was destroyed with a salvo of 300-mm guided rockets with high-explosive fragmentation warheads from a distance of approximately 100 kilometers
Read more
Russian expert says not surprised at Turkey’s potential re-exports of US weapons to Kiev
Ivan Timofeyev, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, said that Turkey has maintained quite a close and long-time relationship with Ukraine in the military-technical sphere
Read more
Battlegroup North destroys 36 Ukrainian UAV command posts, 569 drones over past day
The Ukrainian army also lost five ATVs, eight ground robotic systems and four mortars
Read more
San Diego orders evacuation following wildfire on city outskirts
According to the authorities, 160 firefighters and 54 pieces of equipment have been deployed to fight the fire
Read more
Passenger flight service between Moscow, Damascus back after 18-month pause
Flights will be performed on Sundays, a spokesman for Syrian Airlines said
Read more
Countering Iranian UAVs in Persian Gulf similar to killing mosquito with bazooka — experts
The main challenge for countries in the Arabian Peninsula is the enormous gap between the cost of attack weapons and interceptors, experts of the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade said
Read more
Russian top diplomat’s takes on why Ukraine conflict cannot be halted along contact line
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Moscow will not stoop to Kiev’s methods but will take much tougher measures to destroy everything that fuels the Ukrainian military machine from the West
Read more
Russian stocks down as main trading session opens
The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 3.25 kopecks
Read more
Battlegroup Center recon teams spend month deep behind Ukrainian lines undetected
According to a reconnaissance rifleman, Russian units moved into areas where Ukrainian soldiers were without armor and were moving freely in the open
Read more
Russian air defenses down 822 Ukrainian drones overnight
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Tambov and Tula regions, the Moscow region, Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Crimea, as well as over the Azov and Black Seas
Read more
Russian MFA has requested clarifications from US, Turkey regarding arms supplies to Kiev
The Russian Foreign Ministry has requested clarifications from Washington and Ankara regarding information released by the US Congress, according to Zakharova’s commentary
Read more
Press review: Putin’s Iturup visit sends message to Japan as EU falls short of gas targets
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 14th
Read more
Iran reduces to nothing most expensive tool of US military presence — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that the prolonged at-sea deployment and the inherent vulnerabilities of the ships had taken a toll on the crews
Read more
Russian forces strike transport, energy infrastructure used by Ukrainian troops
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian forces also hit assembly facilities and storage sites for long-range drones and unmanned boats, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries in 159 areas
Read more
US should avoid tensions with Russia ahead of elections — candidate for president
The White House should seek to expand trade and joint projects in the spirit of Anchorage, said Diane Sare
Read more
Adopting West’s habit of resorting to violence, Ukraine regresses to dark ages — expert
According to Alexander Pataman, Ukraine has ceased to be a secular state, and the leader of the Kiev regime still has not understood his place
Read more
Takaichi has no right to criticize Putin for his visit to Iturup — news outlet
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has the cheek to lecture Russia about 'hurting Japanese feelings,' while Tokyo has the blood of Russian civilians on its hands by supporting the Kiev regime, the news outlet said
Read more
Ukrainian forces tried to flee Rybalskoye through tunnels dug under houses — serviceman
The battlegroup East’s assault troops were located a few dozen meters from the Ukrainian fighters attempting to flee and were covertly monitoring their movements
Read more
Russia launches investigation against FAZ journalist Martens for his remarks on Russians
An informed source said that questions of putting the journalist on an international wanted list and choosing his pretrial detention measure in absentia are being decided
Read more
Suspension of navigation in Black Sea to become Ukraine’s slow death — expert
According to Alexander Pataman, head of the secretariat of the Zaporozhye Region office of the World Russian People’s Council, Russia has sufficient resources and logistical alternatives to minimize the consequences of this scenario
Read more
Epstein case reveals real face of Western elites seeking to rule world — Lavrov
"It is unnecessary to explain to any normal person that this is pure Satanism and is beyond human comprehension," the Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberate Rybalskyoe in Zaporozhye Region
It allowed the Battlegroup East to expand its zone of control northwest of Novoye Pole, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
CENTCOM chief acknowledges fatigue among crew of USS Abraham Lincoln
Admiral Brad Cooper stressed that the issues related to food, hot water and other concerns raised months ago were addressed by leadership and resolved
Read more
Iranian army offers reward for killing of capturing US troops
"Brave Iranian women who will do this will receive double the reward", the Iranian army commander Amir Hatami said
Read more
Kim Jong Un sends reply telegram to Vladimir Putin
North Korean leader wished Russian President good health and success in his work
Read more
Press review: Russia ready for US-Ukraine talks and oil prices may rise by 25% in 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 13th
Read more
Middle East crisis prompts Thailand to seek new energy sources — foreign minister
Sihasak Phuangketkeow noted that Thailand met about 50% of its energy needs through Middle Eastern countries
Read more
Islam Makhachev beats Ian Machado Garry to defend UFC welterweight title
Makhachev won by unanimous decision at the UFC 330 tournament in Philadelphia
Read more
Russian forces hit three dry cargo ships, two tankers at Odessa port
Fuel tanks were also destroyed, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Indonesian earthquake death toll exceeds 50 — agency
According to the AP, the earthquake left some 5,000 people homeless, with more than 900 buildings being ruined and some 450 damaged
Read more
Maritime shipping costs have surged to record highs due to conflicts, climate factors — FT
Last week freight rates for transporting oil from the Persian Gulf to Asia reached $15.22 per barrel
Read more
Indiana storm claims at least seven lives — newspaper
The victims range in age from four to 86
Read more
Kremlin aide advises West to follow Putin’s speech at upcoming Eastern Economic Forum
Special attention is always focused on the Russian president's speech at the plenary session, Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the forum's Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said
Read more
Envoy hopes Russian House in Berlin will not be closed
As a countermeasure, Russia may close the Goethe-Institut, said Sergey Nechaev
Read more
Kushner holds talks with Egyptian president, Hamas representatives - TV
According to its sources, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law met with mediators in the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, with Hamas leaders, and with Nickolay Mladenov, the Gaza Board of Peace high representative
Read more
Russia seeks sustainable peace in Ukraine conflict — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, The Ukraine process is currently on hold
Read more
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia — statement
The epicenter was located 175 kilometers east of the city of Labuan Bajo
Read more
Zelensky will lose power if EU stops funding Ukraine — media
Mysl Polska editor Tomasz Jankowski said that after every scandal, Western partners ask Zelenskyy to "tighten controls" and fight corruption
Read more
More US weapons supplies to Kiev via Turkey to make peace more distant prospect — expert
Ivan Timofeyev, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, said that the US is not seeking a military defeat for Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine’s losses from idle port capacities rise to $1.75 billion
Ukrainian farm exports have dwindled by approximately 60%
Read more
Iran estimates environmental damage from Hormuz oil spill at trillions of dollars
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that everyone involved in commercial shipping operations must bear legal and moral responsibility for clearing the aftermath in the region
Read more
Klyuchevskoy volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka sends 7-kilometer ash plume into sky
The ash trail stretched 10 kilometers to the northeast of the volcano
Read more
One civilian died, ten more wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on DPR
A fire crew was attacked by a drone in one of the liberated settlements, leaving two Russian emergencies ministry’s employees wounded, DPR’s head Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Trump orders to scale down military drills with Seoul due to Pyongyang
The US leader noted that South Korea sends a hostile signal to North Korea
Read more
Russian swimmers win gold at 2026 European Aquatics Championships
The Russian team of Kliment Kolesnikov, Ivan Kozhakin, Andrey Minakov, and Egor Kornev covered the distance in 3 minutes and 28.67 seconds
Read more
Russian troops gain foothold on southern outskirts of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka in DPR
Denis Pushilin stated that the Russian forces had the opportunity to move forward after the liberation of Konstantinovka
Read more
Terms of new US arms supplies to Ukraine via Turkey controversial — Russian MFA
Judging by documents recently released by the US Congress, the matter concerns a formidable arsenal that includes offensive weaponry, she said
Read more
Zelensky’s policies are turning Ukraine into ruins — former spokeswoman
Yulia Mendel noted that the escalation strategy Vladimir Zelensky had chosen had yielded no positive results
Read more
Over 70 Ukrainian drones taken down over Russian regions during day
"From 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT), Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 72 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Crimea, the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk Regions, and the Black and Azov Seas
Read more
Russian forces target over 130 ships serving Ukrainian army since July
The destroyed targets included bulk carriers and patrol boats
Read more
Russian oil exports drop to 6.97 mln bpd in July, revenues fall to $13.76 bln, IEA says
Compared to July 2025, Russia's oil export revenues in July 2026 were lower by $720 million
Read more
China shows stance on WWII outcome with Kuril Islands statement — Russian senator
Asia has not forgotten the lessons of history, and nobody will allow them to be rewritten to serve political ambitions, Natalya Nikonorova said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service on new Western provocation against Moscow
According to the SVR, a Western country plans to accuse Russia of supplying arms to drug cartels and other organized crime groups in Latin American countries
Read more
White House contacted IRGC via mediator who has offered assistance again - media
The United States wanted to organize closed-door bilateral settlement talks in Iraqi Kurdistan’s administrative center, the city of Erbil
Read more
New arms supplies to Kiev to deal serious blow to Russia’s relations with US, Turkey — MFA
Multifaceted damage resulting from such supplies is inevitable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia, Indonesia to continue to expand mutually beneficial partnership ties — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that the two countries' relations had been developing most successfully
Read more
South Korea, US conducting exercises as planned — news agency
Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he had ordered a reduction in the scale of the exercises
Read more
Kiev loses 9,500 fighters, mercenaries over past week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the heaviest losses on the enemy were inflicted by fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Read more
Hamas calls on mediators, Board of Peace to compel Israel to observe ceasefire
The radicals reiterated that they "accept the roadmap proposed to them," but did not revealed its details
Read more
Massive missile strike hits Samara Region, causing casualties — city mayor
Ivan Noskov added that a crisis management center has been set up at the scene
Read more
Western business may return to Russia only via pragmatic partnerships — presidential aide
No country wants to voluntarily build an autarky, Anton Kobyakov said
Read more
Ukraine has over hundred nationalist battalions — French expert
Laurent Braillard said that he counted the equivalent of 106 battalions across 85 units
Read more
Ukrainian counterattacks weak near Olkhovatka, enemy focused on defensive action — expert
Earlier, Andrey Marochko said that Russian forces are on the offensive on a front of 10 kilometers near the town
Read more
Press review: US, Iran opt for war of attrition as Kiev diverts focus with Russia attacks
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 17th
Read more
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Read more
Only previously manufactured US weapons can be supplied to Ukraine from Turkey — expert
Turkey does not plan to supply domestically produced weapons to Ukraine
Read more
Russia, China to set new record for trade turnover by year-end — envoy
Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui noted that Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation was demonstrating steady growth
Read more
Flight from Damascus lands in Moscow as Syria, Russia reopen air service — airport
The direct air link between the cities was suspended in December 2024 amid the situation in the Arab republic
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukraine’s Tarantul-class patrol boat at Odessa port overnight
Russian attack drones has also struck fuel tanks in Odessa port
Read more
Russians win gold in Women’s Team at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships
The Russian team of Angelina Melnikova, Anna Kalmykova, and Liudmila Roshchina scored 165.430 points
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down record-breaking number of Ukrainian drones in one day
The Russian army also destroyed 14 guided air bombs, a HIMARS projectile and 9 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles
Read more
Russian swimmer Samusenko wins bronze at 2026 European Aquatics Championships
The Russian athlete covered the distance in 52.57 seconds
Read more
Ukrainian missile attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region kills six, leaves four others injured
A building was destroyed by fire and a car was damaged at the scene
Read more