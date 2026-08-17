Putin, Xi Jinping seek to strengthen ties amid global instability — Chinese envoy

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping aim to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level amid global instability, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said.

"An important meeting took place in Beijing between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in May of this year. It elevated bilateral relations to a qualitatively new stage, opening up opportunities for more active and dynamic cooperation. Amid a challenging and unstable international environment, the leaders of the two countries continue to steer Sino-Russian relations to a higher level. The stability and resilience of the partnership serve as a foundation for overcoming external uncertainty, fostering the joint development and revitalization of both countries, as well as upholding the principles of international justice and the rule of law," he said at the international SPROUTS forum.

The diplomat also specifically highlighted the milestone anniversaries of Russian-Chinese relations, including 30 years of strategic partnership, and 25 years since the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation.

The fourth "SPROUTS: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 16-19. Some 51 business sessions across 19 thematic areas are scheduled. More than 200 major Chinese companies are expected to participate in the forum. The agenda includes discussions on artificial intelligence, drones, logistics, and new joint projects, as well as the first Russian-Chinese symposium on healthcare technologies and the large-scale Russia China Expo.

TASS is the event’s general information partner.