BRUSSELS, August 17. /TASS/. Latvia is losing large sums of money, and the country itself is "a victim" of the policy of supporting Ukraine and anti-Russian sanctions, said Ainars Slesers, leader of the conservative Latvia First party and ex-deputy prime minister.

"We are losing money. We are talking about how to support Ukraine, but we are a victim," he told the European Politico edition.

Riga can no longer turn a blind eye to the economic costs associated with supporting Kiev and anti-Russian sanctions, Slesers said, adding that when EU sanctions come up for renewal Latvia should "get in return support." He also did not rule out the possibility that the country could exercise its veto during the vote.

For his part, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs noted in comments to the publication that the country should receive an additional 7 bln euros from the EU budget over the next seven years to cover defense spending and the economic consequences of severing ties with Russia.