Putin’s meeting with US negotiators lasted 3 hours and 10 minutes — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with American negotiators on Ukraine, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, lasted for three hours and ten minutes, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The meeting lasted more than three hours, or more precisely, 3 hours and 10 minutes. It was substantive, constructive, extremely frank and trusting," he noted.

"Discussion of extremely serious issues continued both at the [working] table and in an informal setting at the dining table," Ushakov added.