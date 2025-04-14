Russia’s oil reserves sufficient for over 65 years at current output rate

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia's oil reserves at the current production level will be sufficient for more than 65 years, and natural gas reserves are projected to last for 100 years, according to the country’s Energy Strategy until 2050, approved by the government.

As the document states, oil reserves in categories АВ1С1В2С2 in Russia total 31.3 billion tons. Russia ranks third in the world in oil reserves (15%) and second in oil production (10%).

Russia ranks first globally in natural gas reserves in categories АВ1С1В2С2 (63.4 trillion cubic meters). According to the document, Russia is the world’s second-largest gas producer, with a 16% share of total global output.

According to the strategy, Russia's coal reserves stand at 272.7 billion tons, ensuring more than 500 years of output. The country ranks fifth in global coal reserves (6.9%) and sixth in coal production (5%).

Russia's uranium reserves stand at 705,000 tons, giving it 8% of global reserves (fourth place) and 5% of production (sixth place).

"This ensures the stable operation of the country's nuclear power industry," the strategy notes.

The document also emphasizes that with the growth of low-carbon energy, demand for various types of mineral raw materials—such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, graphite, rare earth metals, aluminum, and copper—is rapidly increasing.

"This creates new opportunities for the effective development of Russia’s mineral resource base in the energy sector, which has substantial resource potential," the strategy says.