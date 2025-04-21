Putin ratifies agreement on strategic partnership with Iran

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on ratification of the agreement on the comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran.

The document was posted on the official web portal of legal information.

The agreement sets out the legal framework for further development of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran for the long-term perspective. It enshrines the status of Russia and Iran as strategic partners and covers all the spheres, including defense, combating terrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, science, culture and technologies.