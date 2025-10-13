US business interests orchestrate Madagascar crisis — newspaper

HARARE, October 13. /TASS/. The political crisis in Madagascar is being orchestrated by business interests in the US that hope to seize the country's rich natural resource base, the Témoignages newspaper, published on the island of Reunion, a French department in the southwestern Indian Ocean, reported.

Madagascar is rich in rare earth metals. Influential businesses in the US linked to President Donald Trump see the Malagasy instability as an opportunity to reshuffle their agents in Madagascar to the detriment of national sovereignty, the newspaper writes, citing sources.

The story says that the military and some prominent opposition figures, including former President of Madagascar Marc Ravalomanana (2002-2009) quickly joined the massive anti-government protests that began on September 25.

Ravalomanana’s term in office was remembered for his close ties with Washington, T·moignages points out. For many, his return symbolizes the resumption of foreign influence, which was rejected by participants in the 2009 mass unrest, which triggered his resignation and brought the current head of state, Andry Rajoelina, to power.

Rajoelina has now said there was a cyberattack aimed at launching anti-government demonstrations, which he regarded as an attempted coup.

The newspaper said that tension in Madagascar has not subsided and the Generation Z movement, which is directing the protests, continues to demand the resignation of the president and a complete review of all constitutional institutions. Opposition representative Alban Rakotoarisoa demanded that parliament dismiss the president within 48 hours, threatening that otherwise the demonstrators would "dissolve the National Assembly on their own.".