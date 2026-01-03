MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 430 service members in the past 24 hours as a result of the actions of the Battlegroup Center of the Russian armed forces, said Valentin Pervukhin, a senior officer at the battlegroup’s press center.

"In total, in the Battlegroup Center’s area of responsibility, combined arms units and unmanned systems destroyed over 430 enemy service members, eight combat armored vehicles, eight vehicles, and two field artillery pieces," Pervukhin said.