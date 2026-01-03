{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US undermining peace, stability by selling arms to Taiwan — China's ambassador to Russia

Zhang Hanhui stressed that "the Chinese side strongly objects to and condemns these actions" and has already "made a serious protest to the American side"

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The United States is undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait by selling arms to Taiwan, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui stated in an interview with TASS.

"The American side publicly announced plans to sell a large consignment of modern weapons to Taiwan, which grossly violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three joint Sino-American communiques, seriously damages China's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, significantly undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and sends a profoundly false signal to separatist forces advocating for 'Taiwan independence,'" he said.

The diplomat stressed that "the Chinese side strongly objects to and condemns these actions" and has already "made a serious protest to the American side."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS that Western countries "would not be averse to profiting" from Taiwanese money and technology. The minister stressed that "expensive American weapons are sold to Taipei at market prices," and the demand to relocate semiconductor production to the United States could be viewed as "coercion to redistribute income, a peculiar form of business expropriation.".

ChinaUnited StatesTaiwan
Some radicals in US seek to drag Washington into war in Taiwan Strait — Chinese envoy
"History will prove that the more the American side indulges with separatist forces that advocate ‘Taiwan’s independence’ in their provocations, the more bitter fruits it will have to reap," Zhang Hanhui stressed
Netherlands set course for militarization in 2025 — Russian Ambassador
The case in point is not only the sharp rise in defense spending but also the systemic integration of the country with strategic and operational planning of NATO, Russian Ambassador to the kingdom Vladimir Tarabrin said
Attack on Putin's residence was guided by NATO systems, expert says
Andrey Marochko believes that disrupting negotiations on a peace settlement of the conflict was Kiev's primary aim in the attack
Russian forces repel two Ukrainian breakthrough attacks near Kupyansk over past day
A unit of the 6th Army repelled two attacks by a formation of the 92nd assault brigade and 15th National Guard brigade in the area of Palamarevka and Blagodatovka
FACTBOX: Kremlin’s New Year magic begins with century-old fir
On December 23, Russia’s main New Year tree was set up in the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square, fully decorated and ready for the holidays
Photos, videos point to firework sparkers as cause of fire in Crans-Montana
According to the newspaper, photos and videos show several people hold large champagne bottles over their heads, with firework sparkers attached to them, sparks reached ceiling at a certain point of time and sound-proof acoustic panels caught fire
Democrats to move to impeach Trump if they win Congress in 2026
Speaker of the House of Representatives, member of the Republican Party Mike Johnson pointed out that the Democratic Party intends to "dismantle" the foundations of the country
Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian manpower, equipment by glide bombs
After receiving a confirmation from reconnaissance about the target destruction, the crew safely returned to its airfield of departure, the Russian Defense Ministry said
US to analyze intel about attack on Putin’s residence — UN envoy
AccoSuch Kiev’s actions would be "reckless or not helpful," Matthew Whittaker said
Bulgaria should support efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine — president
Rumen Radev noted that 2025 brought the first hopes for ending the conflict
The ones 'doubting' victims in Ukrainian drone attack in Khorly have no conscience
"If there are doubts, these are only in respect of clean habits of the doubters," Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said
Russia's Avtovaz to bring Lada back to markets in Middle East, Asia, Latin America
Earlier, Maxim Sokolov announced the company’s plans to boost auto exports to 100,000 cars per year starting next decade
British destroyer may have violated Russian border for reconnaissance — expert
Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Black Sea Fleet, acting in cooperation with the border guard force of the federal security service FSB, stopped a violation of the state border by the destroyer HMS Defender off Crimea's Cape Fiolent
Press review: Zelensky peace plan is no-go for Russia and Trump puts on peacemaker hat
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 25th
Ukrainian intel chief says he accepts Zelensky’s offer to lead his office
Dmitry Litvin, Vladimir Zelensky’s communications adviser, said earlier that formal procedures regarding Kirill Budanov’s appointment had already begun
Saudi Arabia carries out strikes on airport in Yemeni city of Seiyun — TV
Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Salah Al-Aqel confirmed the attacks
Kiev forces lost over 430 servicemen in Battlegroup Center zone of responsibility
Combined arms units and unmanned systems destroyed eight combat armored vehicles, eight vehicles, and two field artillery pieces
Death toll from Ukraine’s drone attack on village of Khorly in Kherson Region rises to 28
More than 100 people were in the cafe at the time of the attack, Governor Vladimir Saldo said
Trump’s statements against Iran equate to incitement to violence — Iran’s envoy to UN
Amir Saeed Iravani called for condemnation and the assessment of the "reckless and provocative statements by the US President regarding Iran as a serious violation of the principles of the UN Charter"
NATO’s activity at borders of Russia, Belarus fraught with direct military clash — envoy
This situation persists because many in Europe exploit the false factor of the Russian threat to consolidate the NATO/EU ranks around the continued military support for Ukraine, Head of the Russian delegation at talks in Vienna on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova said
Helicopter crashes in Arizona mountains — TV
There were four people on board, their conditions are not yet known
Czech parliament Speaker may face resignation due to his critical statements on Ukraine
The parliamentary liberal opposition parties intend to submit to the Chamber of Deputies the question of stripping Okamura of his post as head of the lower house of the republic's highest legislative body
Russian forces eliminated 147 French mercenaries in Ukraine, Defense Ministry says
Overall, the Russian forces eliminated 5,962 foreign mercenaries, most of them from Poland
Ukraine lost about twenty fighter jets in 2025
Kiev also lost at least eight Su-27 and ten MiG-29 airplanes over the last year
The Hague's policy of supporting Kiev leads to its deep involvement in conflict — diplomat
Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, added that The Hague prefers to ignore the obvious consequences of this policy, including the prolongation of hostilities and the ever-increasing loss of life
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian army carries out drone strike on civilians in Kherson Region
According to preliminary reports, over 24 people, including a child, were killed, and another 29 people, among them five kids, suffered injuries
Around 2,000 militants surrender in CAR under Russian-backed program
In many places, militants are in designated areas waiting for their turn to disarm, while they do not commit serious crimes, Dmitry Podolsky said
Russia to support China in case tensions escalate in Taiwan Strait — top diplomat
Earlier, in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Russia and China, Lavrov emphasized that the West is deliberately escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait
First list of those killed by Kiev’s drone strike on seaside cafe published
Identification of all other victims will be possible only after a special genetic examination
Russia-EU relations may change under new European Commission — diplomat
"I don’t think that the Russia-EU dialogue is lost forever," Vladislav Maslennikov said
34 drones downed when approaching Moscow at New Year night, January 1
This was reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin
Ukraine to face inevitable retaliation for attack on Kherson Region — Medvedev
In his view, Banderites must be eliminated wherever they are, be it Ukraine or Europe
Putin believes rumors of his 'palace' were used in scheme to brainwash Russians
Putin says the palace he allegedly owns doesn’t belong to him or his relatives
Russia's retaliatory measures to create operational problems for Euroclear — FT
According to the report, Euroclear has hired 200 additional employees to handle frozen Russian assets on a permanent basis
US interference in Iran’s affairs may destabilize entire region — security official
US President Donald Trump wrote earlier on January 2 on his Truth Social media platform that "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue"
FACTBOX: Cities awarded Russia’s New Year’s capital title
TASS has prepared this factbox on the project dubbed The New Year’s Capital of Russia
Battlegroup West destroyed 46 heavy quadcopters — spokesman
Battlegroup servicemen also destroyed twelve unmanned surface vehicles
Air defenses intercept 64 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
Twenty of them were destroyed in the Samara Region
Venezuela ready to discuss fight against drug trade, investments with the US — Maduro
Nicolas Maduro pointed out that US allegations against Caracas regarding insufficient struggle against production of drugs are groundless
Russian government extends parallel import mechanism through 2026
The list of goods permitted for parallel import will be reduced in categories where Russian manufacturers or companies from friendly countries have largely replaced firms from unfriendly countries, namely in cosmetics, electronics, and light industry, the ministry said
British, EU intelligence behind attack on Kherson Region — Akhmat commandoes' chief says
Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukraine is reporting to US President Donald Trump its readiness to sign a peace agreement, while simultaneously taking actions that provoke the Russian side to retaliate
Russian army destroys Ukraine's underground bunkers in Zaporozhye Region
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the seizure of Gulyaipole would pave the way for the liberation of the entire Zaporozhye Region
Dmitriev calls Europeans 'poor' after von der Leyen’s promise
"President of the European Commission promises to work even harder on Western civilization’s suicide in 2026," Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Air defenses intercept 22 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, Azov Sea overnight
Twelve of them were destroyed over the Republic of Crimea
UAE completes withdrawal of troops from Yemen — Defense Ministry
"The process has been conducted in a manner that ensured the safety of all personnel and carried out in coordination with all relevant partners," the ministry added
Dmitriev asks whether Western media cover tragedy in Kherson Region
Kirill Dmitriev wrote this on the X, making a repost of a blogger that wrote about the terrorist attack in Khorly
Kiev prepared for attack on cafe in Khorly in advance — expert
Military expert Vitaly Kiselev condemned the attack, describing it as "not just a terrorist act but a tragic reflection of the 21st century’s brutal realities"
Putin orders to expand security belt on border with Ukraine in 2026
"This is a very important task," the Russian president said
Russia’s missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov takes to sea for trials after heavy upgrade
As the source specified, the first stage of testing will take place in the White Sea
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off Mexico’s coast
Twelve people suffered injuries
Tourist flow from Russia to North Korea to reach 7,000 people in 2025
Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov added that growth will continue
Supreme leader’s advisor issues tough warning to anyone threatening Iran’s security
"Every hand of intervention that approaches Iranian security with excuses will be cut off with a regrettable response before it arrives," Ali Shamkhani wrote in an X post
Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukraine’s Su-27 fighter jet
In addition, Russian air defenses downed a smart bomb and 250 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Zelensky wouldn't dare to attack Putin's residence without direct order — ex-PM
Nikolay Azarov also stressed that the target had been chosen deliberately
UN chief concerned about rising toll on civilians in Ukraine conflict — spokesperson
According to the spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief "reiterates the importance of a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions"
Zelensky, in impotent rage, decided to take it out on civilians — Russian MFA
The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over a terrorist act
Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream pipeline reach record levels in 2025
The previous peak of 1.68 billion cubic meters was recorded in October 2025
Number of people hospitalized to Crimea after Kiev’s attack on Kherson Region rises to 14
Two patients are in severe condition, Crimea’s Health Ministry reported
Death toll in Ukraine’s attack on Khorly in Kherson Region rises to 27 people
Thirty-one people, among them five minors were taken to medical institutions with injuries of various severity, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said
Attempts continue to expand Ukraine conflict to entire Europe — newspaper
Selvi believes that the forces supporting Ukraine are plotting to set Turkey and Russia against each other
Russia to maintain continuity in key areas of cooperation within CSTO — Lavrov
"Given geopolitical tensions, we set ourselves the goals of further consolidating CSTO member states, strengthening allied ties, and deepening coordination on key international issues," the minister noted
Ukraine’s 201 UAVs shot down over Russian regions in 7 hours
51 of them were neutralized over the territory of the Belgorod Region
Every third Russian decorates their New Year’s tree with Soviet toys – poll
Experts also found that 75% of respondents confirmed that their families still preserve tree decorations from previous generations
TASS publishes footage from scene of Ukrainian attack on hotel, cafe in Khorly
Footage from the tragedy’s aftermath has been released by the agency, depicting the extent of the destruction
Indian forces block movement of Chinese troops near Pangong Lake
Sources said that there had been no physical skirmishes
Over 500,000 Ukrainian troops killed or wounded in action in 2025
Besides, Russian forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian warplanes, over 50 missile systems, more than 67,000 drones, and over 6,500 tanks and other armored combat vehicles in 2025
Ukraine’s elite drone unit could be behind terror attack on Kherson Region — governor
According to operational reconnaissance data, the Kiev regime deployed Birds of Madyar militants to the right bank of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo said
Russia calls upon OHCHR to publicly condemn Kiev’s terrorist attack
Russian Permanent to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov emphasized that "concealing this tragedy would be tantamount to open complicity and participation"
Ukraine is playing Russian roulette by attacking Putin's residence — magazine
Valeurs Actuelles notes the complete lack of response from Kiev's European allies
US kills five people as it attacks drug traffickers' ships anew — The Pentagon
According to the US Southern Command, intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and were involved in drug smuggling
Russian troops liberate nine communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Head of Russian delegation in Vienna talks about obscenity of Europeans at OSCE site
Head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova also noted that "there is a total degradation of the negotiating culture among the Europeans"
Trump says US ready to come to rescue of ‘peaceful protesters’ in Iran
"We are locked and loaded and ready to go," the US president said
Pro-Palestine activists smash up factory in UK over weapons supplies to Israel
The activists also left graffiti that said "There’s only one way this ends"
Russia downs 168 Ukrainian UAVs over regions overnight — Defense Ministry
61 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region
Over 8,300 Aeroflot passengers celebrated New Year in flight
On the night of December 31 to January 1, Aeroflot operated 42 festive flights
National defense system guarantees territorial integrity — Maduro
President Nicolas Maduro stressed that the authorities of Venezuela have all the required resources and mechanisms to protect the country’s sovereignty
Russia to provide decoded data from Ukrainian drone to US — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, Russian intelligence officers examining the navigation system of one of the Ukrainian drones shot down during the attack managed to extract the file containing flight plan data
US to allocate $500 mln for military bases in Poland
Warsaw plans to spend $250 mln on US military facilities in Poland annually until 2035
Africa to become world leader in economic growth in 2026 — IMF
Despite the influx of foreign investment, some countries, such as the Central African Republic, will remain among the least electrified on the planet
EU’s decision on loan to Ukraine deals major blow to Zelensky, allies — newspaper
From a technical standpoint, this is a relief, but politically it is a defeat for Zelensky and his European allies, who promised to make Moscow pay, but in reality, settled for a compromise
Battlegroup East destroyed 8 UAV control centers of Kiev forces in one day
The group's units defeated the manpower and equipment of a mechanized assault brigade and two assault regiments in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Petrovka, Staroukrainskoye, Bratskoye, and Ternovatoye
Ukrainian intel chief appointed as head of Zelensky’s office
Meanwhile, Foreign Intelligence Service Chief Oleg Ivashchenko has been relieved from his post and appointed in Kirill Budanov’s stead
Europe’s LNG imports hit record 142 bln cubic meters in 2025
In December, LNG imports also hit a record 12.7 billion cubic meters
Turkey continues to be top supplier of tangerines to Russian market
Top suppliers of tangerines to Russia also include South Africa, China, Egypt, and Morocco
Battlegroup South downed eight Ukrainian drones over day — spokesman
Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev added that 26 dugouts and shelters of the Ukrainian army were also destroyed
Kiev forces lost 180 servicemen over past day in Battlegroup North responsibility zone
Servicemen from units, including unmanned systems, destroyed 14 vehicles, an electronic warfare station, two field artillery pieces, and three warehouses of Ukrainian armed forces
Kallas wants EU to enter into a war with Russia and China — Dmitriev
When you hear EU, just think Ursula & Kaja — that tells you everything you need to know," Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy wrote on the X social network
Burglars in Germany stole valuables worth 100 mln euros from Sparkasse Bank — Bild
Initially, the theft was estimated at approximately 30 million euros
UN body calls for prompt investigation into attack on civilians in Kherson Region
"We are alarmed by reports of an attack on New Year’s Eve in Khorly, Kherson region, resulting in civilian casualties, including children, which raises questions about compliance with international humanitarian law," the OHCHR said
Ukraine under Zelensky has no right to exist as a state — Medvedchuk
The leader of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that "the Ukrainian people should determine their future"
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian assault groups in Sumy Region
The enemy tried to counterattack near the settlement of Grabovskoye
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
First day of 2026 was coldest in Russia’s Siberia
The temperature reached minus 53.1 degrees Celsius at the Iema weather station in the Sakha Region
More than twenty survivors in Crans-Montana fire had severe burns — TV
The case in point is "very severe injuries" requiring treatment over a long period, Medical Director at the Morges Hospital Wassim Raffoul added
Ukrainian forces lost up to 200 servicemen due to actions of Battlegroup South
Unmanned systems troops in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovsk, and Slavyansk directions destroyed 36 dugouts and shelters
Wealth of richest Russians rises by almost $24 bln in 2025 — Bloomberg
Alisher Usmanov, shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest, amassed $6.04 bln, with his fortune climbing to $19.3 bln
Ukraine’s terrorist attacks against Russia could be seen as ‘suicide’ for Kiev — Ritter
Commenting on the Ukrainian armed forces' attempt to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin's state residence, Former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector suggested that the CIA may have been involved in the operation
