US undermining peace, stability by selling arms to Taiwan — China's ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The United States is undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait by selling arms to Taiwan, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui stated in an interview with TASS.

"The American side publicly announced plans to sell a large consignment of modern weapons to Taiwan, which grossly violates the one-China principle and the provisions of the three joint Sino-American communiques, seriously damages China's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, significantly undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and sends a profoundly false signal to separatist forces advocating for 'Taiwan independence,'" he said.

The diplomat stressed that "the Chinese side strongly objects to and condemns these actions" and has already "made a serious protest to the American side."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS that Western countries "would not be averse to profiting" from Taiwanese money and technology. The minister stressed that "expensive American weapons are sold to Taipei at market prices," and the demand to relocate semiconductor production to the United States could be viewed as "coercion to redistribute income, a peculiar form of business expropriation.".