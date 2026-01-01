Russia to maintain continuity in key areas of cooperation within CSTO — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russia aims to further consolidate the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and will maintain continuity in developing key areas of cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in connection with the beginning of Russia's presidency of the CSTO. The text is posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Lavrov recalled that on January 1, 2026, Russia assumed the presidency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and will conduct its presidency under the motto: Collective Security in a Multipolar World: Common Goal, Shared Responsibility.

"Russia will maintain continuity in developing key areas of cooperation, including the initiatives of the recently concluded presidency of the Kyrgyz Republic. Given geopolitical tensions, we set ourselves the goals of further consolidating CSTO member states, strengthening allied ties, and deepening coordination on key international issues. We will continue to expand the CSTO's network of contacts with Eurasian states and their integration associations," Lavrov noted.

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that Russia's efforts will be focused on effectively fulfilling the organization's core mission - maintaining peace and stability in its area of responsibility and ensuring favorable conditions for the secure development and prosperity of CSTO member states. "No one should have any doubt: we will not tolerate chaos in our common home," he stated.

Combat Potential

Russia attaches great importance to developing the organization's military component. "We plan to focus on increasing the combat potential of the CSTO Collective Forces and equipping them with modern and compatible weapons and equipment. This work will be structured in accordance with the nature of current and future challenges, with due regard for the experience of modern armed conflicts. We will pay special attention to cooperation in the field of defense against biological threats, as well as information security," he continued. "Ensuring technological leadership in the military sphere, developing the defense-industrial complexes of the CSTO countries and their cooperation, and realizing their innovative potential are also our priorities."

The Russian foreign minister also noted the intention to expand the toolkit for jointly countering international terrorism and extremism, money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as combating drug and arms trafficking, transnational organized crime, and illegal migration. "We highly appreciate the role of interparliamentary cooperation and are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, which is carrying out important, systematic work to create a unified legal framework throughout the CSTO," Lavrov emphasized.

"We are confident of our partners' support in implementing the priorities of Russia's presidency and are ready for close and fruitful work in 2026. I am convinced that through joint efforts, we will take cooperation within the CSTO to a qualitatively new level in the interests of preserving and strengthening peace within the Organization," he added.

Cornerstone

Lavrov noted that Russia, together with its allies within the CSTO, is joining forces to advocate for common approaches to addressing international security issues. "The organization's founding documents enshrine the principles of peaceful coexistence among states, the priority of political and diplomatic settlements, and adherence to international law, with the UN playing a primacy role. It is on this foundation that we propose our partners build mutually beneficial ties and jointly engage in the process of developing the contours of a future architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia. The CSTO could become one of its cornerstones. We would like Eurasian states to assume responsibility for resolving security issues and determine the future of the continent themselves, without outside interference," he emphasized.

The Russian foreign minister noted that the Collective Security Treaty Organization emerged as an authoritative association of allied states whose activities are not directed against anyone, are not fundamentally motivated by aggressive intentions, and are built solely in the interests of maintaining regional stability and the well-being of its member countries. "At the same time, all decisions in the Organization are made by consensus through achieving a balance of interests, and cooperation is built on the principles of mutual respect, good neighborliness, genuine friendship, and mutual assistance," Lavrov stated.