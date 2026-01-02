Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian manpower, equipment by glide bombs

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. A Su-34 frontline bomber of Russia’s Battlegroup South struck amassed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware by glide bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The crew of a Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber of the Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on amassed Ukrainian manpower and armor in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South," the ministry said in a statement.

The Su-34 bomber delivered the strike by aerial bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module, using designated coordinates, the ministry reported.

After receiving a confirmation from reconnaissance about the target destruction, the crew safely returned to its airfield of departure, it said.