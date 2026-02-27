Afghanistan launches new strikes on Pakistani border posts — TV

DOHA, February 27. /TASS/. Afghan forces have carried out a new round of attacks on Pakistani military positions in the border areas of the Khost Province, the Ariana News Afghan TV channel reported, citing sources.

According to its information, Afghan troops launched a series of retaliatory strikes on Pakistani border posts along the demarcation line in the Zazai Maidan District, as well as in the Ali Shir and Tirazayi districts of the Khost Province. No information on casualties has been provided.

On the evening of February 26, fighting resumed on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Kabul said that it was conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Islamabad reported that more than 270 Afghan soldiers were killed and about 115 pieces of military equipment were destroyed during the Pakistani armed forces' operations. On the morning of February 27, the Afghan Defense Ministry announced the end of the operation, reporting the deaths of 55 Pakistani servicemen and the capture of two bases and 19 border posts.