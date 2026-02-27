MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Over 4,000 Special Operations Forces personnel have been awarded state awards since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, and 26 of them have received the title of Hero of Russia, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported.

"The country’s military-political leadership highly values the contribution of the Special Operations Forces to service for the benefit of the Fatherland. For their courage and heroism, more than 4,000 Special Operations Forces personnel have been awarded state awards, and 26 of them have received the high title of Hero of the Russian Federation," the newspaper states.

Three Special Operations Forces units were awarded the honorary title of Guards as recognition of the high achievements and merits of the Special Operations Forces personnel’s services to the country.

The newspaper noted that the Special Operations Forces are relatively new to Russia’s military, but they have already accomplished numerous missions. "The specialists of this unique unit have repeatedly demonstrated their excellence and proven that they are capable of acting fearlessly, decisively, and professionally in the most challenging and unusual situations. Their motto is: ‘To be, rather than to seem,'" the article emphasizes.

The formation of the Special Operations Forces was a response to the challenges of the 21st century, and this decision was correct and timely, the newspaper notes. It was these troops who prevented the bloodshed in Crimea and Sevastopol that the nationalists who seized power in Ukraine, under the guidance of their Western overseers, were plotting. The military's precise and swift actions ensured the free expression of will by the Crimean people in the referendum, which resulted in the return of Crimea to its native haven, reunification with Russia.

"With the start of the special military operation, Special Operations Forces personnel are once again at the forefront of defending the Fatherland. They operate bravely and daringly behind enemy lines, conduct reconnaissance, destroy enemy sabotage groups in border areas, and successfully complete other complex combat and special missions," the article says.

About Special Operations Forces’ Day

Special Operations Forces’ Day was established by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 26, 2015 and was included in the list of professional holidays and memorable days of the Russian Armed Forces.