Thirteen countries to work with Russia, China on creation of Lunar Station — Roscosmos

BRASILIA, April 29. /TASS/. Thirteen countries, including BRICS members, have joined Russia and China to create the International Research Lunar Station, State Space Corporation Roscosmos Head Dmitry Bakanov said.

"Our joint initiative with China on the creation of the International Research Lunar Station is developing fast. Thirteen countries (Belarus, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Venezuela, South Africa, Egypt, Thailand, Serbia, Nicaragua, Senegal, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Bolivia) have already joined it, including our partners from BRICS (Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa)," he said at a meeting of BRICS space agency heads.

Russia has unique scientific expertise in the study of Venus with domestic landing technology that remains unmatched globally, as well as in the study of the Moon and Mars. Russia’s technological achievements in the area of outer space exploration may become a basis for BRICS international programs, Bakanov stressed.

China, India and the UAE have all sent spacecraft to Mars, he noted, adding that those countries also have experience in lunar exploration. The Roscosmos chief expressed hope that the number of such programs will rise, adding to scientific advancements through joint projects, while becoming more efficient economically as well.

Furthermore, Bakhanov called for collaboration in developing human resources in the space sector and related industries. Right now, more than 85,000 students from BRICS countries, more than half of which are from China and India, are undertaking training in Russian universities, Bakanov said.