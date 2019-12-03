No details concerning supply of second batch of S-400 to Turkey are known yet — Peskov

SOCHI, December 3. /TASS/. No details concerning the sale of a second batch of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey are available at the moment, but the discussion is continuing, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"It is not connected with the visit. Permanent contacts are underway between the agencies concerned. Nothing specific can be said at the moment, but as such the military and technical cooperation is continuing," Peskov noted, when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan would discuss the supply of a second batch of S-400 systems.

In September 2017, Russia declared it had signed a $2.5-billion-dollar contract with Turkey to supply S-400 systems. Under the contract some manufacturing know-hows will be shared with the Turkish side. The deliveries began on July 12.