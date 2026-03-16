Deaths of children in Iran should make world 'turn quiet and think' — State Duma

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The tragic deaths of schoolgirls and other civilians resulting from strikes on Iran demand a serious and concerted international response, stated Marina Kim, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, in an opinion piece for TASS.

"The loss of children’s lives is a profound tragedy that should silence the world and prompt reflection on what has transpired," Kim wrote. She underscored that the students at the Iranian school who perished on February 28 in a Tomahawk missile strike "did not make political decisions, did not participate in international disputes, and did not bear arms."

Kim further emphasized that this tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of prioritizing confrontation over dialogue. "When political objectives are pursued through military means, those who suffer most are innocent civilians with no influence over decisions. Geopolitical calculations often overshadow human life, raising the fundamental question of what limits are acceptable," she stated. "The deaths of schoolgirls in Iran and the suffering of civilians elsewhere are not merely tragic episodes - they are a warning that policies rooted in pressure and confrontation can lead to catastrophic outcomes," she concluded.

Highlighting the broader context, Kim noted that, according to UNICEF, tens of millions of children worldwide are currently living in conflict zones. "Every child’s death must serve as a catalyst for serious international discussion," she emphasized.

On February 28, Iranian authorities reported that the United States and Israel conducted an attack on a girls’ primary school in the southern city of Minab. According to official figures, 175 people - primarily students, along with parents and teachers - were killed, and another 95 were injured. Subsequently, US President Donald Trump attributed the attack to Iran, without providing concrete evidence. It was later revealed that missile debris recovered at the site bore markings of a US munition.