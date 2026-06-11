Hezbollah downs Israeli reconnaissance drone over Bekaa Valley

BEIRUT, June 11. /TASS/. Shiite militia Hezbollah said that its fighters had hit an unmanned Israeli aerial vehicle Xeron-1 over the Bekaa Valley, it said on Telegram.

"The Islamic Resistance forces fired a precision missile at an enemy Xeron-1 reconnaissance drone flying over the Nakhleh region in the Bekaa Valley, and shot it down," it said.

Earlier, Hezbollah said its fighters had shot down a Merkava tank and a Hummer SUV in the village of Deir Siryan during an attack on an Israeli troop convoy. An ammunition truck was destroyed near the location of an Israeli artillery battery in the vicinity of the border town of El-Edaisa.

In the morning, Shiite militias fired mortars at Israeli positions and a military camp in the Tayr Harfa area. According to Hezbollah, the enemy suffered losses in manpower and equipment.