USC offers more than sixty ship projects to potential partners

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) offers its potential partners to build more than 60 different ship projects, CEO Andrey Puchkov told TASS at the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026.

"USC, together with Rosoboronexport, is actively working to promote competitive Russian projects to the foreign market. Currently, the USC portfolio of proposals includes more than 60 projects for ships and boats of all classes, offering not only delivery with construction at Russian shipyards, but also mutually beneficial industrial partnerships. In modern conditions, potential partners are most interested in ship projects mastered for serial production and operated by the Russian Navy," Puchkov said.

The USC chief executive noted that the modern naval equipment market over the past decade has been characterized by a significant increase in the competitive environment and a rise in the number of potential exporters. In recent years, traditional exporters of combat surface ships and submarines have been forced to compete with countries that have successfully mastered the construction of ships of the classes of non-nuclear-powered submarines, surface ships up to and including frigates (Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Turkey) at national shipyards, he added.