Zala shows Kama USV at Fleet 2026 defense show

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Zala for the first time presented Kama unmanned surface vehicles (USV) for civilian and special tasks at the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026, TASS reports.

The USVs are capable of carrying out hydrographic work, conducting environmental control, identifying illegal discharges and pollution. They can also become a key tool for patrolling, protecting water areas, conducting emergency rescue operations and delivering goods.

The endurance of the unmanned boat reaches 12 hours and the speed is 22.2 km/h. She is able to hold a position when the wave is up to three points. The Kama can travel 700 km away from the shore and carry a payload weighing up to 600 kg.