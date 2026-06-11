Ukrainian troops retreat from Stary Karavan in DPR to fallback positions — expert

LUGANSK, June 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have retreated from the settlement of Stary Karavan to fallback positions in the Olkhivskiye forests in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Ukrainian militants have pulled out their forces and weapons from Stary Karavan to fallback positions in the Olkhovskiye forests and are now are excessively using drone in this section," he said.

Earlier, he told TASSS that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from Stary Karavan and the village became part of a grey zone.