Russia ready to help African countries fight against terrorism — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to offer its support to African countries in their fight against terrorism and help restore relations between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the three Sahel nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his visiting Ghanaian counterpart, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

"We raised issues of security and fighting terrorism in Africa with a focus on the situation in the vast Sahara-Sahel region. This concerns Ghana and other West African countries," he said. "We are ready to offer necessary support to Africans, including in restoring ties and normalizing relations between the ECOWAS members and the Confederation of Sahel States."

The top Russian diplomat noted that despite the Sahel nations’ withdrawal from ECOWAS, they remain neighbors and Russia "is interested in normalizing relations between them, as well as the Sahel three’s relations within the African countries."