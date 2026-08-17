Russia’s Battlegroup West downs two Flamingo missiles, 203 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West have shot down two Flamingo missiles, aircraft munitions, and a round from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

He added that Russian troops also destroyed 56 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control posts, four Starlink stations, 100 fixed-wing UAVs, seven loitering munitions, and 96 heavy enemy hexacopters.

"Air defense crews and mobile armed units shot down two Flamingo cruise missiles, three guided munitions, a US-made HIMARS rocket, 100 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 96 heavy combat hexacopters, and seven enemy loitering munitions," the officer said.

In addition, he noted, 56 UAV control centers, four Starlink satellite communication stations, 32 robotic systems, three mortars, and two enemy field ammunition depots were identified and destroyed.