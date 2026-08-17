Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 1.43% to 2,105.81 and 784.64 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 3.25 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.567 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.7% at 2,121.29 points and 790.41 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 4.5 kopecks at 12.58 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.37% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,128.54 points.