USC ready to meet cost efficiency criteria — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. The design bureaus of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) are able to meet the wishes of foreign customers according to the cost efficiency criterion. CEO Andrey Puchkov told TASS at the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet-2026.

"A distinctive feature of forming competitive configurations of the proposed projects for export deliveries is the ability to meet the wishes of the customer as much as possible according to the cost efficiency criterion. The project can have several options from relatively cheap to the most equipped. Providing for such an option, already at the design stage, the USC design bureaus offer several options for replacing weapons and weapons systems on the basis of a single platform," Puchkov said.

As an example of such projects in the USC's portfolio of proposals, he cited the frigate 22356, corvette 20382 and small corvette 22800E, which were explored in terms of the deployment of a wide range of missiles, artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, anti-submarine and other weapons and armament, as well as types of main power plants.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show.