Orban says Hungary should have vetoed EU's 21st sanctions package against Russia

BUDAPEST, July 25. /TASS/. Hungary's new government led by Peter Magyar should have vetoed the European Union's 21st sanctions package against Russia because it harms not only Hungary's interests but those of all European countries, former Hungarian Prime Minister and leader of the opposition Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance party Viktor Orban said.

"The 21st sanctions package was recently adopted, permanently shutting Russian energy supplies out of the European market. Hungary's government should have vetoed it, just as I did every time - not for the sake of the Russians, but to protect Hungary's interests," Orban said in a speech that was broadcast by Hungary's HirTV channel.

The former prime minister stressed that Hungary "still needs cheap Russian energy resources, oil, and gas.".