Russian defense firms fully cover army, navy needs — minister

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s defense industry enterprises fully cover the needs of the army and navy, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily.

"We fully cover all the needs of the army and navy," the minister said. According to him, the pace and volumes of production of some items have grown more than 20 times since 2022.

As for drones, tens of millions are being produced, and they are constantly being improved, Alikhanov added.

The minister also said that representatives of defense industry companies actively communicate with the users of their products, and that their equipment is continuously being upgraded based on combat experience. For example, enterprises of the state corporations Rostec, Rosatom, Roscosmos, and several other companies visit Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine to obtain feedback from the front.