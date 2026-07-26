Putin to address members of outgoing Duma

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with members of the departing convocation of the State Duma at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Monday.

The head of state will summarize the past five years of legislative activity of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, the Kremlin has announced.

Deputies from five factions, namely the ruling United Russia party, the Russian Communist Party (KPRF), the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), A Just Russia, and the New People party, and several unaffiliated lawmakers are finishing their legislative term. Elections to the Duma of the ninth convocation will be held on September 18-20.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said the outgoing Duma has adopted 1,147 socially-oriented initiatives, accounting for one-third of all bills, since 2021.